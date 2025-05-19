Open Menu

Kashmir Council (EU) Lauds President Erdogan’s Support For Kashmir, Calls For International Action

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Kashmir Council (EU) lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir, calls for International action

Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Monday welcomed the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Kashmir issue, where he expressed Türkiye’s willingness to play a constructive role in facilitating a peaceful resolution

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Monday welcomed the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Kashmir issue, where he expressed Türkiye’s willingness to play a constructive role in facilitating a peaceful resolution.

In a statement released to the media here, Chairman KCEU, Ali Raza Syed appreciated President Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir and called for resolution of Kashmir issue aligns with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for freedom from Indian occupation and lasting peace and justice in their homeland.

"President Erdogan who has recently held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that he discussed Kashmir at length, expressing his interest in playing the role of a mediator between New Delhi and Islamabad", the chairman said emphasizing for a balanced approach, human rights-based resolution, and the importance of international involvement in addressing the Kashmir dispute .

Ali Raza Syed continued as saying, Kashmir Council Europe stood in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and praised Türkiye’s principled stance.

He urged, we hoped that more nations would follow this example and advocate for right to self-determination of Kashmiris and their desire of peace and justice, so, pressure on India for prevention of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue could be increased.

The KCEU chairman urged the international community to take concrete steps in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir, which guaranteed the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

"For decades, Kashmiris have faced severe human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, and restrictions on their fundamental freedoms. The world must not remain silent on violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir", he added

Concluding, the KCEU Chairman said "we call upon global leaders and international organizations, including the United Nations, OIC, EU and OIC to actively engage in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people. A just and peaceful solution is only possible through dialogue, respect for human rights, and the right to self-determination of Kashmiris."

APP/ahr/378

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official v ..

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over ..

Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various dep ..

1 minute ago
 Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on spor ..

Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports

1 minute ago
 Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s thre ..

Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR

32 minutes ago
 Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off

Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off

1 minute ago
 Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor

Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor

1 minute ago
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

8 minutes ago
 PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

4 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

4 hours ago
 Summer Games Festival to kick off in Mirpurkhas

Summer Games Festival to kick off in Mirpurkhas

8 minutes ago
 Two day International conference concluded at SBBU

Two day International conference concluded at SBBU

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business