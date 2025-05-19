Kashmir Council (EU) lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir, calls for International action

Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Monday welcomed the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Kashmir issue, where he expressed Türkiye’s willingness to play a constructive role in facilitating a peaceful resolution

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Monday welcomed the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Kashmir issue, where he expressed Türkiye’s willingness to play a constructive role in facilitating a peaceful resolution.

In a statement released to the media here, Chairman KCEU, Ali Raza Syed appreciated President Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir and called for resolution of Kashmir issue aligns with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for freedom from Indian occupation and lasting peace and justice in their homeland.

"President Erdogan who has recently held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that he discussed Kashmir at length, expressing his interest in playing the role of a mediator between New Delhi and Islamabad", the chairman said emphasizing for a balanced approach, human rights-based resolution, and the importance of international involvement in addressing the Kashmir dispute .

Ali Raza Syed continued as saying, Kashmir Council Europe stood in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and praised Türkiye’s principled stance.

He urged, we hoped that more nations would follow this example and advocate for right to self-determination of Kashmiris and their desire of peace and justice, so, pressure on India for prevention of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue could be increased.

The KCEU chairman urged the international community to take concrete steps in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir, which guaranteed the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

"For decades, Kashmiris have faced severe human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, and restrictions on their fundamental freedoms. The world must not remain silent on violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir", he added

Concluding, the KCEU Chairman said "we call upon global leaders and international organizations, including the United Nations, OIC, EU and OIC to actively engage in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people. A just and peaceful solution is only possible through dialogue, respect for human rights, and the right to self-determination of Kashmiris."

