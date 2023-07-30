Open Menu

Kashmiris Witness Unforgettable Tragedies Since August 5, 2019: Yousuf Naqash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Kashmiris witness unforgettable tragedies since August 5, 2019: Yousuf Naqash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Muhammad Yousuf Naqash Sunday said that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India on August 5, 2019, and thereafter were unforgettable tragedies for Kashmiris.

"Indian actions taken on August 5, 2019, and after that are painful, tragic, and in violation of the UN resolution regarding Kashmir and international laws," the APHC leader said in a statement received here.

He said Kashmiris would never forget India's aggressive actions aimed at attacking the values and norms of Kashmiris.

He said, the international community had already been apprised of these nefarious intentions of India, but sadly, the United Nations and other world powers played the role of mere spectators that encouraged rather than discouraging India to continue its ill designs.

He said, "The world community has been informed multiple times about India's expansionist, reprehensible and nefarious ambitions with emphasis that not only South Asia but the peace of the entire world was at risk due to India's expansionist ambitions.

" "Today, we reassert that India should be stopped firmly; otherwise peace of South Asia will be jeopardized," he maintained.

He said, "The Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019, have resulted in the martyrdom of innocent youths in fake encounters, extrajudicial killings, property and land confiscation as well as the imprisonment on presumptive charges on Kashmiris." "Under the guise of these illegal actions, millions of non-Kashmiri Hindus have been given domicile in Kashmir and a program has been organized to eliminate the native Kashmiris." "India is doing all this to break the determination of Kashmiris and deter them from their legitimate and justice-based struggle. But it has failed in doing so till now as Kashmiris have been determined to continue their struggle, come what may," he asserted.

Fighting against the oppressor was the real purpose of life and reiterated his commitment to carry forward the mission of the martyrs, he added.

