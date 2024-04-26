KATI president for inclusion of agri sector in tax net

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari Friday suggested the government to include agricultural sector in the tax net

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari Friday suggested the government to include agricultural sector in the tax net.

Offering tax exemption and incentives to farmer community by the government in the upcoming budget, the KATI president said in a statement that government should prioritize the agricultural and industrial sectors and offer special incentives to private sector for attracting foreign investment and increase economic activity.

Underscoring the need of equitable taxation policies, Johar Qandhari advocated for tax incentives for farmer community.

Keeping agriculture sector out of tax net will benefit landlords and middlemen at the expense of the national economy,

he argued. He said that agriculture sector constitutes 30% GDP and enjoys complete tax exemption whereas industrial sector, with a 20% GDP share, bears a significant tax burden.