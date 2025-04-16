Open Menu

KATI President, UAE CG Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:08 PM

KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, Wednesday, met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, Wednesday, met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi.

Both sides discussed matters related to strengthening bilateral trade and promoting transparency in business practices and agreed on the need to enhance the existing economic cooperation between the two countries, said a statement issued here.

Junaid Naqi stressed the importance of promoting formal trade channels to ensure transparency in financial transactions and to build greater investor confidence. He highlighted the potential for significant growth in trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE, noting that such progress would require adherence to ethical business practices and international standards by stakeholders on both sides.

UAE Consul General Dr. Al-Remeithi reassured the Pakistani business community of the UAE’s commitment to supporting Pakistani investors. He emphasized the urgent need to establish a formal and transparent trade framework to foster long-term economic collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore new trade opportunities, facilitate exchange of business delegations, and organize joint commercial events aimed at giving fresh momentum to bilateral economic relations. Both sides also agreed to initiate joint efforts in the near future to boost trade between Pakistan and the UAE.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’

11 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committe ..

FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..

11 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution conducts field v ..

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..

11 minutes ago
 KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bil ..

KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

4 minutes ago
 MIH conducts free Autism camp

MIH conducts free Autism camp

3 minutes ago
 No change in provincial bar council election laws, ..

No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..

3 minutes ago
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations

Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations

3 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in ..

Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 "Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minist ..

"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..

2 minutes ago
 VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report ..

VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff

2 minutes ago
 Hot weather forecast for Lahore

Hot weather forecast for Lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business