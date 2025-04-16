KATI President, UAE CG Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Trade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:08 PM
President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, Wednesday, met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, Wednesday, met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi.
Both sides discussed matters related to strengthening bilateral trade and promoting transparency in business practices and agreed on the need to enhance the existing economic cooperation between the two countries, said a statement issued here.
Junaid Naqi stressed the importance of promoting formal trade channels to ensure transparency in financial transactions and to build greater investor confidence. He highlighted the potential for significant growth in trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE, noting that such progress would require adherence to ethical business practices and international standards by stakeholders on both sides.
UAE Consul General Dr. Al-Remeithi reassured the Pakistani business community of the UAE’s commitment to supporting Pakistani investors. He emphasized the urgent need to establish a formal and transparent trade framework to foster long-term economic collaboration.
The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore new trade opportunities, facilitate exchange of business delegations, and organize joint commercial events aimed at giving fresh momentum to bilateral economic relations. Both sides also agreed to initiate joint efforts in the near future to boost trade between Pakistan and the UAE.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff
Hot weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Business
-
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade4 minutes ago
-
RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum40 minutes ago
-
ICCI, NCC host training session to promote compliance culture for int'l trade2 hours ago
-
'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday2 hours ago
-
SACM inaugurated dedicated electric feeder for SIE Havelian Abbottabad-22 hours ago
-
PRA tax on services recommended for waiver3 hours ago
-
PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme3 hours ago
-
SECP Commissioner Insurance participate in implementation meeting on insurance4 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increase4 hours ago
-
LSMI output decrease 1.90pc in 8 months4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 755 points5 hours ago
-
Grand forum held to mobilize business community for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa5 hours ago