KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, Wednesday, met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi.

Both sides discussed matters related to strengthening bilateral trade and promoting transparency in business practices and agreed on the need to enhance the existing economic cooperation between the two countries, said a statement issued here.

Junaid Naqi stressed the importance of promoting formal trade channels to ensure transparency in financial transactions and to build greater investor confidence. He highlighted the potential for significant growth in trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE, noting that such progress would require adherence to ethical business practices and international standards by stakeholders on both sides.

UAE Consul General Dr. Al-Remeithi reassured the Pakistani business community of the UAE’s commitment to supporting Pakistani investors. He emphasized the urgent need to establish a formal and transparent trade framework to foster long-term economic collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore new trade opportunities, facilitate exchange of business delegations, and organize joint commercial events aimed at giving fresh momentum to bilateral economic relations. Both sides also agreed to initiate joint efforts in the near future to boost trade between Pakistan and the UAE.