KATI Stresses The Need Of Significant Policy Rate Cut
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM
The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Thursday, urged State Bank of Pakistan to announce a significant reduction in the policy rate for supporting economic growth and providing relief to the business community
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Thursday, urged State Bank of Pakistan to announce a significant reduction in the policy rate for supporting economic growth and providing relief to the business community.
Acting President KATI, Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, in a statement issued here, said that inflation has dropped to 1.5% in February 2025- the lowest level in nine years- and the policy rate must also be reduced accordingly.
The SBP must provide relief to the business community in the monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for March 10, 2025, he underscored arguing that inflation has been on a continuous downward trend.
In February, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased by 0.
8%, and the average inflation for the first eight months of FY 2024-25 stood at 5.85%, compared to a staggering 27.96% last year, he added.
Sheikh further explained that high interest rates are affecting industrial production, investment, and exports and an immediate and substantial cut in interest rates was essential to reduce business costs and boost economic activity.
“The SBP needs to adopt a realistic approach to support industries and drive economic growth,” he asserted and stressed on practical steps toward economic stability and growth. A reduction in interest rates will not only encourage investment but also create employment opportunities and boost exports, ultimately benefiting the overall economy, Sheikh concluded.
Recent Stories
KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut
ADB, DREAMS-1 water supply project to be completed in two years: MD WASA
China eases rules for merger, acquisition loans to boost tech innovation
Buimerc rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark its AED20 million contribution in su ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi strengthens global healthcare ties with Russi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Austrian Federal Chancellor
Fifth edition of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs UAE programme concludes
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.87 billion
Shurooq promotes Sharjah's eco-tourism at ITB Berlin
12 head constables promoted to ASI rank in Hazara Region
United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting
UoE hosts International Women’s Day 2025 programme
More Stories From Business
-
KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut2 minutes ago
-
Tanveer vows to provide essential items at affordable prices during Ramadan42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.87 billion10 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb assures APTMA of support for industrial growth3 hours ago
-
Eurozone retail sales unexpectedly fall in January4 hours ago
-
SECP appellate bench upholds Penalty on VIS Credit rating Company4 hours ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher4 hours ago
-
China to establish national venture capital guidance fund4 hours ago
-
China's local government debt risks effectively mitigated: official4 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Industrial Plant Management”6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 202510 hours ago