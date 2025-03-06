KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Thursday, urged State Bank of Pakistan to announce a significant reduction in the policy rate for supporting economic growth and providing relief to the business community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Thursday, urged State Bank of Pakistan to announce a significant reduction in the policy rate for supporting economic growth and providing relief to the business community.

Acting President KATI, Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, in a statement issued here, said that inflation has dropped to 1.5% in February 2025- the lowest level in nine years- and the policy rate must also be reduced accordingly.

The SBP must provide relief to the business community in the monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for March 10, 2025, he underscored arguing that inflation has been on a continuous downward trend.

In February, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased by 0.

8%, and the average inflation for the first eight months of FY 2024-25 stood at 5.85%, compared to a staggering 27.96% last year, he added.

Sheikh further explained that high interest rates are affecting industrial production, investment, and exports and an immediate and substantial cut in interest rates was essential to reduce business costs and boost economic activity.

“The SBP needs to adopt a realistic approach to support industries and drive economic growth,” he asserted and stressed on practical steps toward economic stability and growth. A reduction in interest rates will not only encourage investment but also create employment opportunities and boost exports, ultimately benefiting the overall economy, Sheikh concluded.