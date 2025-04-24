KATI terms PM’s Turkiye visit as key step to boost bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Turkiye on Thursday, calling it a positive and timely development for enhancing economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

President KATI Junaid Naqi, in a statement, expressed confidence that the visit would open a new chapter in economic ties and play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral trade and industrial collaboration.

“Turkiye is a long-standing strategic partner of Pakistan, and in the current global environment, building on such strong relations is of vital importance,” he stated and emphasized the need for practical steps toward achieving the $5 billion bilateral trade target.

Last year’s record-high trade volume of $1.4 billion was an encouraging sign of progress, he said and expressed hope to see this momentum continue, particularly in key sectors like textiles, machinery, IT, and food processing.

Junaid Naqi also pointed to Turkiye’s interest in operationalising the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul trade corridor and called it a “potential game-changer” that could offer Pakistani exporters easier access to European and middle Eastern markets.

“We have high expectations from the meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdogan,” he added. “If both leaders’ vision is effectively implemented, Pakistan can witness a remarkable boost in exports, industrial output, and foreign direct investment.”

Naqi concluded by expressing optimism about new opportunities for Pakistani industrialists in sectors like digital trade and energy, and urged that local industries must directly benefit from future partnerships with Turkiye.