KATI welcomes approval of Sindh Regulation of Electric Power Services Bill

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Friday, welcomed approval of Regulation of Electric Power Services Bill and said the law would enable the Sindh government to provide cheap electricity to consumers.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, in a statement issued here, said that it was a long-standing demand of the business community that government should obtain electricity from various sources and provide it to consumers at lower rates.

He said that the initiative by government of Sindh demonstrate its seriousness about solving the problems of the business community.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the establishment of the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority under the law would solve the long-standing problems of electricity in the province, especially in its capital Karachi.

He said that the provincial authority could also set the electricity tariff at a lower rate which was the demand of the industrial community as lower power tariff would help industries reducing the cost of production.

He hoped that the authority would develop a transmission system according to international standards, which will lead to economic stability and speed up the production process.