Open Menu

KATI Welcomes Power Tariff Reduction For Industries In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:31 PM

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Wednesday, welcomed the announcement regarding fixing electricity tariff for industries of Karachi at Rs 38 per unit for the month of May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Wednesday, welcomed the announcement regarding fixing electricity tariff for industries of Karachi at Rs 38 per unit for the month of May 2025.

President KATI, Junaid Naqi, in a statement issued here, termed this decision a much-needed relief for industries burdened by high production costs and expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for maintaining his government’s pro-industry stance and ensuring the availability of affordable energy.

He also thanked Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari for playing a pivotal role in energy sector reforms and facilitating the supply of electricity from the national grid to Karachi and acknowledged the important contributions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Energy Taskforce, and NEPRA, whose collaborative efforts made it possible to implement policies that helped bring down electricity costs for the productive sectors.

The KATI President also appreciated K-Electric for completing the interconnection with NTDC that enabled the supply of 1,600 MW of cheaper national grid electricity to Karachi as well as a significant reduction in fuel cost adjustments. He also stressed on swift completion of the remaining section to add more 400 MW of electricity from NTDC.

He further voiced strong support for K-Electric’s proposed 640 MW solar power projects which will reduce production costs, lessen reliance on expensive imported fuels, and help ease the national subsidy burden.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industrie ..

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

3 minutes ago
 One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses ..

One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala

3 minutes ago
 East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major ..

East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

3 minutes ago
 Cases registered against two policemen involved in ..

Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime

3 minutes ago
 PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um- ..

PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'

7 minutes ago
NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & tes ..

NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems

7 minutes ago
 RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneu ..

RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship

7 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing ..

NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims

7 minutes ago
 Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ay ..

Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices

7 minutes ago
 Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as I ..

Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoint ..

3 hours ago
 Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephon ..

Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business