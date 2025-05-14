KATI Welcomes Power Tariff Reduction For Industries In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:31 PM
The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Wednesday, welcomed the announcement regarding fixing electricity tariff for industries of Karachi at Rs 38 per unit for the month of May 2025
President KATI, Junaid Naqi, in a statement issued here, termed this decision a much-needed relief for industries burdened by high production costs and expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for maintaining his government’s pro-industry stance and ensuring the availability of affordable energy.
He also thanked Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari for playing a pivotal role in energy sector reforms and facilitating the supply of electricity from the national grid to Karachi and acknowledged the important contributions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Energy Taskforce, and NEPRA, whose collaborative efforts made it possible to implement policies that helped bring down electricity costs for the productive sectors.
The KATI President also appreciated K-Electric for completing the interconnection with NTDC that enabled the supply of 1,600 MW of cheaper national grid electricity to Karachi as well as a significant reduction in fuel cost adjustments. He also stressed on swift completion of the remaining section to add more 400 MW of electricity from NTDC.
He further voiced strong support for K-Electric’s proposed 640 MW solar power projects which will reduce production costs, lessen reliance on expensive imported fuels, and help ease the national subsidy burden.
