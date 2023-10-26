Kausar Abdullah vowed to utilize available resources for agriculture sector development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for National food Security and Research Dr Kousar Abdullah Malik on Thursday vowed to utilize all available means and resources to facilitate and expedite the investment projects for the benefit of the nation and its people.

The minister held a meeting with key figures from the world of investment and technology, including the Chief Investment Officer of Tri-Ri Asset Management (TRAM), Asad Ali and the Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Group, Dozy Mmbousi led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Dr Najibullah, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig, said a press release.

This gathering comes at a pivotal time, with Tri-Ri Asset Management committing a substantial $100 million investment in the startup industry, while Tingo Group announced a $10 million investment.

During the discussions, Dr Kousar Abdullah Malik commended these investments and recognized their potential to drive growth and innovation in various sectors across Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude for the support of these prominent figures in the business world, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in realizing the objectives of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

He also highlighted the crucial role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in ensuring the timely completion and accessibility of these projects, ensuring that not only investors but also the general public reap the benefits of these endeavours.

The Provincial Minister for Science and Technology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Najibullah, expressed his gratitude to Dr Kousar Abdullah Malik for his motivation and unwavering commitment to fostering cooperation.

This meeting signals a promising step toward a brighter future for Pakistan, driven by innovative investments and collaborative efforts in science, technology, and beyond.