Kava Tops Fiji's Export List In 1st Half Of 2024

Published February 27, 2025

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Kava generated the highest revenue, amounting to 21.8 million Fijian Dollars (around 9.4 million U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2024 in Fiji, said the country's government on Thursday.

It added that this represented a significant increase of 20.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

According to the government, the Annual Trade Data for 2024 is yet to be officially released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, but the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways said fresh/chilled agriculture export data for the first half of 2024 revealed that kava generated the highest revenue.

In 2023, Fiji exported 501 metric tons of kava globally with an export value of 38.1 million Fijian dollars (around 16.4 million dollars).

Kava is a plant in the pepper family, native to the Pacific Islands. It can refer to either the plant or a beverage made from its root.

