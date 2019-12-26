UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Ambassador To Minsk Reports Agreement With Russia On Oil Transit To Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:11 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Kazakh Ambassador to Minsk Askar Beisenbayev said on Thursday that there was a verbal agreement with Russia's Transneft about Kazakh oil transit to Belarus through the Russian territory.

"There are agreements that when all the domestic procedures [on oil deliveries to Belarus] are completed, when all the matters are studied, then [oil delivery and transit] deals will be signed with oil producing companies.

As of now, there are general political agreements [on transit through Russia]," Beisenbayev told reporters, when asked whether there is an agreement with Transneft regarding transit.

"Yes," the ambassador said, when asked if it is a verbal agreement.

