MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's authorities have launched price-fixing investigation into six major gas-selling companies which may face huge penalties, local media report.

These companies inlude KazMunayGas, CNPC-Aktobemunaigas, Kazakhoil Aktobe, and KazGerMunaiGas, among others.