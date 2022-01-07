Kazakh Businesses Lose $200Mln as Result of Unrest - Reports

The amount of damage from the riots in Kazakhstan by Friday evening amounts to about 87.2 billion tenge ($200 million), of which 85.8 billion tenge in damage is in Almaty, Kazakh informburo.kz news portal reported on Friday, citing the national chamber of entrepreneurs of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The amount of damage from the riots in Kazakhstan by Friday evening amounts to about 87.2 billion tenge ($200 million), of which 85.8 billion tenge in damage is in Almaty, Kazakh informburo.kz news portal reported on Friday, citing the national chamber of entrepreneurs of the country.

According to the chamber, as of Friday 15:00 GMT in ten regions of the country 848 business entities and 1,021 objects have been affected, including 789 entities and 950 objects in Almaty.

On Thursday, the Kazakh Union of Trade Networks said that retailers have lost 26 billion tenge to looting that accompanied protests all over the country.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to lower prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including the largest city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday.