Kazakh City Of Almaty To Host 2023 EU-Central Asia Economic Forum

Published February 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The 2023 European Union-Central Asia Economic Forum will be held in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, which marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the bloc and Astana.

"We reaffirm our ambition to establishing a strong and forward-looking framework for cooperation between the EU and Central Asia, and to strengthening regional dialogue in Central Asia - key to prosperity, resilience and sustainable development. As a next step, we look forward to the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in 2023," the top diplomats said in a joint statement.

Tileuberdi and Borrell noted that over the past three decades, the parties had managed to build a strong partnership based on mutual respect and trust.

"In light of the current geopolitical context, we reiterate our firm commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. We stress the importance of maintaining peace and stability, as well as resolving disputes through diplomatic means," the statement read.

The top diplomats added that they were determined to promote "multifaceted cooperation" to strengthen regional stability and prosperity.

The EU-Central Asia Economic Forum was established in December 2020 as a new regional platform for economic dialogue to ensure resilient recovery from the socio-economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum aims to accelerate diversification of the Central Asian economies, increase trade and support the rule of law in the region.

