Kazakh Crude Exports to Drop After Storm Damages Russian Seaport Terminal - Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Kazakhstan's crude oil exports are set to drop after a storm damaged a crucial Russian terminal on the Black Sea, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Thursday.

"We will see a certain reduction in exports but it will not be critical," Akchulakov told the Atameken business news channel.

Caspian Pipeline Consortium announced this week that oil transport through the terminal would be reduced after a heavy storm damaged two facilities. The pipeline transports 67 million tonnes of oil a year and is a crucial international export route, partially owned by Kazakhstan, Russia, and the US's Chevron.

Akchulakov said repairs would take between three and four weeks. Some exports can be rerouted to the Kazakh port of Aktau, Russia's Samara and to China, he said, but it will take time to compensate for the lost transport capacity.