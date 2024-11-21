Open Menu

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Rana Tanveer Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets Rana Tanveer Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bek Bakayev on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.

During the meeting, they discussed potential cooperation in industrial and agricultural sectors, said a news release.

Rana Tanveer reaffirmed the friendly ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in these sectors.

Additionally, Kazakhstan Minister expressed Kazakhstan's keen interest in learning from Pakistan's agricultural expertise.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum in bilateral cooperation, and to collaborate closely in agriculture and industrial sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

46 minutes ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

59 minutes ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

1 hour ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

6 hours ago
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

15 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

15 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

15 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

15 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

15 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business