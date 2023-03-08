Kazakh Energy Chief Says No One Can Forecast Oil Prices With Certainty

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The forecast for global oil prices is the most ungrateful thing because no one can predict it with certainty, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Sputnik on the sidelines of CERAWeek in Houston.

"This is the most ungrateful thing. No one will tell you," Akchulakov said on Tuesday when asked about his outlook for global oil prices this year.