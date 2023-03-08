Kazakh Energy Chief Says Oil Price Fluctuations Will Depend on How Ukraine Crisis Evolves

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The fluctuation in global oil prices will depend on how the situation in Ukraine evolves, but Kazakhstan believes more than $65 a barrel is a reasonable price, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Sputnik on the sidelines of CERAWeek in Houston.

"It all depends on how the situation develops," Akchulakov said on Tuesday when asked if he expects oil price hikes while the Ukraine conflict continues. ""The only fair price depends on each country. In the case of Kazakhstan, it should be more than $65 per barrel."