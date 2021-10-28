Kazakh Energy Ministry, Gazprom to Resume Talks on Khvalynskoye, Imashevskoye Fields

Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Gazprom chief Alexey Miller agreed to resume negotiations on the development of the Khvalynskoye and Imashevskoye gas fields, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Thursday

According to the ministry, Mirzagaliyev and Miller reached this agreement at their recent meeting in Russia's St. Petersburg, which focused on gas processing cooperation.