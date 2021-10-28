UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Energy Ministry, Gazprom To Resume Talks On Khvalynskoye, Imashevskoye Fields

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Gazprom chief Alexey Miller agreed to resume negotiations on the development of the Khvalynskoye and Imashevskoye gas fields, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Gazprom chief Alexey Miller agreed to resume negotiations on the development of the Khvalynskoye and Imashevskoye gas fields, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, Mirzagaliyev and Miller reached this agreement at their recent meeting in Russia's St. Petersburg, which focused on gas processing cooperation.

