Kazakh Energy Ministry Says Agreed Upon Key Aspects of Oil Exports Deal With Belarus

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) SULTAN, October 25 (Sputnik) - Nur-Sultan and Minsk have reached a consensus on key aspects of a bilateral agreement on deliveries of Kazakh oil and petroleum products to Belarus, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Friday.

"Yes, we have agreed upon the key aspects of the agreement on the deliveries of oil and petroleum products ...

[The agreement] will not be [signed] now because internal procedures are required to give me or my deputy a mandate [for it]," Bozumbayev told reporters.

The minister noted that the agreement did not specify the amounts of exports but stipulated conditions and procedures for carrying them out.

When asked if Belarus had abandoned its claims for re-exporting the oil and petroleum products purchased from Kazakhstan, the minister said it did.