Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

Kazakh Energy Ministry Says May Sign Oil Deliveries Deal With Belarus by End of 2019

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) SULTAN, September 27 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan has doubts about the possibility of signing an oil deliveries agreement with Belarus in October, the country's Deputy Energy Minister, Aset Magauov, said on Friday, adding that the deal may be signed by the end of this year.

"It will be difficult [to sign the deal in October]. After the two ministers agree upon it, we need to go though internal approvals involving all interested government agencies ... undergo all tests. I do not believe it is [a matter of] the next year.

But since the two issues have not been settled, I believe that we will not be able to sign it in October," Magauov told reporters.

"Belarus has expressed interest not only to the deliveries of oil but also of products that may be processed, such as gasoil and mazut ” around 3.5 million tonnes a year. This includes oil and petroleum products. Half of it is oil and the other part is dark oil products that [can be used as] raw materials in oil processing," the deputy energy minister argued.

