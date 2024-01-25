Open Menu

Kazakh Envoy Calls On Caretaker Federal Minister For Commerce, Industries, Investments And Interior Dr Gohar Ejaz

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Thursday met Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Investments and Interior Dr Gohar Ejaz and discussed matters pertaining to strengthening bilateral economic ties and trade initiatives

The meeting, aimed at improving regional connectivity and enhancing bilateral trade, highlighted the crucial role of trade and logistics in the relationship between the two countries, a news release said.

The minister emphasized the inseparable link between trade and transport, and said : "There is no trade without transport."

He underscored the importance of robust logistics in fostering trade relationships and facilitating the movement of goods between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin conveyed Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening economic ties and announced that Kazakhstan's Trade Minister was looking forward to visit Pakistan in February. "The visit aims to explore opportunities for collaboration and further enhance bilateral trade between the two nations", he added.

To promote cultural exchange and economic collaboration, he announced plans for a fashion show in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

He extended a warm invitation to the Pakistani fashion industry to showcase their work at the event, fostering greater ties between the fashion communities of both countries.

The Ambassador further proposed the organization of a single-country exhibition in March, providing a platform to showcase Pakistan's diverse range of products. This exhibition will serve as an opportunity to highlight the rich cultural and economic contributions of Pakistan to the Kazakhstani audience.

He also shared positive developments, stating that direct flights from Kazakhstan to Pakistan would resume after the month of Ramadan. Additionally, he announced plans for the introduction of E-visas for Pakistani business persons, streamlining the visa application process and facilitating smoother business interactions between the two nations.

The discussions also covered the deliberation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries regarding digital marketing and E-commerce. Both sides acknowledged the transformative impact of digital technologies on modern trade and expressed the need to collaborate in this rapidly evolving landscape.

