Kazakh Gas Stations Partially Resume Work - Statement

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) - Major gas filling networks Qazaq Oil and KazMunayGas have partially resumed their work, Qazaq Oil said on Saturday, estimating that the entire network would be fully operational in the near future.

"In the current situation, the networks of gas stations Qazaq Oil and KazMunayGas are taking all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for the population, social services, ambulance services and other life support facilities. We have already partially resumed the work of filling stations even in the most difficult regions of the Republic and we hope that we will be able to ensure the operation of the entire network in the near future," Qazaq Oil said in a statement on Twitter.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The Kazakh president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help bring the situation under control.

On Friday, Kazakhstan's authorities have launched price-fixing investigation into six major gas-selling companies, including KazMunayGas,� which may face huge penalties.