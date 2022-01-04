UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Government Commission Promises Protesters Lower Liquefied Gas Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Kazakh Government Commission Promises Protesters Lower Liquefied Gas Prices

A government commission of Kazakhstan, tasked with finding a mutually acceptable solution to the gas issue, has promised protesters of the country's western city of Aktau to decrease liquefied gas prices and provided assurances that people will not be prosecuted for protesting, the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) - A government commission of Kazakhstan, tasked with finding a mutually acceptable solution to the gas issue, has promised protesters of the country's western city of Aktau to decrease liquefied gas prices and provided assurances that people will not be prosecuted for protesting, the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service said on Tuesday.

In the beginning of 2022, residents of Aktau and Zhanaozen cities of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan rallied against a twofold increase of liquefied gas prices in the country. The Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions then joined the protests. The Ministry of Energy explained that starting January 1, the price of gas is being determined through online stock trading.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev ordered a commission to resolve the issue.

"The government commission met with activists gathered at the Yntymak square in the city of Aktau. The decisions made during negotiations with the initiative group of Aktau were announced at the meeting, namely on reducing liquefied gas prices and setting the price of 50 tenge per liter ($0.03 per gallon) in the Mangystau region within the social responsibility of the national company KazMunayGas," the message read.

Assurances of not prosecuting protesters were provided by the commission. Moreover, the sides agreed to resolve all emerging issues through a constructive dialogue and within a legal framework, the press service concluded.

More Stories From Business

