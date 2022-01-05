Kazakhstan will delay a full transition to the sale of liquefied gas (LNG) through an electronic trading platform for one year, after the official January 1 transition resulted in a spike in fuel prices which triggered mass protests across the country, the government said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) - Kazakhstan will delay a full transition to the sale of liquefied gas (LNG) through an electronic trading platform for one year, after the official January 1 transition resulted in a spike in fuel prices which triggered mass protests across the country, the government said on Wednesday.

"To work out the current rules for organizing and conducting auctions of liquefied gas, to postpone for a year the full transition to the sale of liquefied gas through an electronic trading platform," the government said in a statement.

The measure is part of instructions by Acting Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to the cabinet to execute the order issued by President Qasym-Jomart Tokayev in the wake of protests.

Other instructions by Smailov include the creation of a multifaceted plan for the development of the gas industry, and the acceleration of state review of equipment to build an LNG plant in the southwest Mangystau region, where demonstrations began, then expanding to the nearby Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Furthermore, Smailov ordered the government update comprehensive development plans for the country's western regions, including Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe, as well as adopt an act on the introduction of state regulation of prices for liquefied gas, gasoline, and diesel for 180 days.