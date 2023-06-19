UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Interior Ministry Says All Hostages Freed From Bank Branch In Astana

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Kazakh Interior Ministry Says All Hostages Freed From Bank Branch in Astana

The hostages held at a bank branch in the Kazakh capital of Astana, which had been seized by an armed man earlier in the day, were released, the press office of the country's interior ministry said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The hostages held at a bank branch in the Kazakh capital of Astana, which had been seized by an armed man earlier in the day, were released, the press office of the country's interior ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that an armed man appeared to have locked himself and other visitors in a Kaspi Bank branch in Astana's center. Police started negotiations with him. The bank said only employees were in the office and no clients were inside.

"The hostages have been set free," the press office wrote on Telegram.

The ministry did not specify the number of hostages, but its previous message said that seven people were believed to have been taken hostage.

