Kazakh Oil Producers Receive Supply Requests From EU Clients - Energy Minister

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) European companies have reached out to Kazakh oil producers to supply for crude supply against the backdrop of restrictions on oil imports from Russia, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Aqchulaqov said on Wednesday.

"Due to the fact that there are restrictions on the supply of Russian oil, of course, many European consumers and companies are reaching our with this question," Aqchulaqov said, replying to Sputnik's question whether Kazakhstan is in talks with Germany on oil supply to the refinery in Schwedt.

The Kazakh energy ministry is not directly involved in the negotiations on oil supply, which are the remit of private companies, the minister said.

When asked whether Kazakh shippers submitted applications for the transportation of crude to Germany, via the Druzhba pipeline in particular, the minister said that it can only be done when shippers-buyers negotiations reach an advanced stage.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the European Union announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance for Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. On December 5, the EU's ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude oil to third countries, as well as the newly agreed price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, went into effect.

Germany's Schwedt refinery site is located near the Polish border. The facility is of regional importance for East Germany and Berlin, given that it has been providing over 1,000 people with work, and consumers with gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene and other oil products. Prior to the EU's ban, the plant received oil supplies almost exclusively from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline.