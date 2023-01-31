Kazakh Oil Transit to Germany via Druzhba Scheduled for February - Transneft

The transit of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline is scheduled for February instead of January as partners need more time, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The transit of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline is scheduled for February instead of January as partners need more time, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Aqchulaqov said that first delivery of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in January may amount to 20,000 tonnes.

"Today, in the first half of the day, the schedule for pumping 500,000 tones of oil to Poland was actually fulfilled.

Now it is possible to proceed with additional transit to Germany. But due to some inertness, our partners need time to get started. However, these 20,000 tonnes of oil are now put down in the February schedule and no longer in addition, but equally with the volumes provided for supplies to Poland via the northern branch of Druzhba," Demin said.

Transneft noted that everything is ready for the transit of the designated 20,000 tonnes of oil from Kazakhstan � route instructions have been prepared, the necessary transit payments have also been made.