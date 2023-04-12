Kazakh Police Say Detained Oil Workers for Organizing Unsanctioned Rally in Astana

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Astana police said Tuesday that a number of oil workers from the Kazakh city of Zhanaozen, who had arrived in the country's capital to protest after losing their jobs, have been detained.

On Monday, a group of more than 100 oil workers who had lost their jobs in one of the oil companies in Zhanaozen arrived in Astana to rally outside the office of national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG), demanding employment in a KMG group company in the region. The protesters refused to agree to a KMG offer to work for another contract oilfield services company and continued the rally.

"Since yesterday, a group of workers from an oil service company organized an unsanctioned rally in the capital ... In connection with the violation of the law 'On peaceful gatherings' by the protesters ... a number of organizers and active participants in the rally were taken to the police station," the police said in a statement.

The demonstrators could face a fine of about $230, or administrative arrest of up to 15 days, the police added.

Zhanaozen residents gathered in the central square of the city to protest against the detention of the oil workers, according to information on social media.