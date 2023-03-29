UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Proposes Raising Taxes For Large Companies, Raw Material Exporters

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that it was necessary to increase taxes for large companies and raw material exporters and called for establishing a transparent tax system, as the situation in the country has changed.

"Highly profitable large enterprises and companies exporting raw materials should pay more to the treasury. This long-established practice has successfully proved itself throughout the world. And this is fair," Tokayev told a parliamentary meeting.

The president also said that it was important for the country to stimulate business activities and to establish a stable and transparent tax system.

A new model of the tax policy should provide for an optimal distribution of national wealth, a high level of economic activity and targeted support for priority economic sectors, Tokayev added.

He also noted that the whole process of interaction between fiscal authorities and business needed to be fully digitalized.

In January, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said that the country's economy had achieved a strong growth of 3.1% by the end of 2022 despite external negative factors, adding that the rise stood at 3.2% in the real sector and 2.5% in services.

