Kazakh President to Hold Meeting on Socioeconomic Issues Amid Gas Prices Rallies on Wed

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting on the socioeconomic situation in the republic on Wednesday amid protests in the Western part of the country against increased prices on liquefied gas, the President's Spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

In the beginning of 2022, residents of Aktau and Zhanaozen cities of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan rallied against a twofold increase of liquefied gas prices. The Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions then joined the protests.

"Tomorrow, January 5, president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a working meeting with participation of the cabinet ministers, his administration and representatives from other concerned bodies on the socioeconomic situation in the country," Uali posted on Instagram.

Earlier this day, a government commission tasked with finding a mutually acceptable solution to the issue, has promised protesters to decrease gas prices and guaranteed that those who rallied will not be prosecuted.