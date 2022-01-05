UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Tokaev To Address Nation For Second Time Amid Protests - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will soon address the protest-hit nation for the second time, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The president's address to the nation is expected soon," the source said.

Tokayev addressed the nation on Tuesday urging citizens "not succumb to internal and external provocations, to the euphoria of rallies and permissiveness" and added that "all legitimate demands of protesters will be taken into account". Earlier on Tuesday, the government commission promised protesters to decrease gas prices and guaranteed not to prosecute those who participated in protests. Nevertheless, protests turned into massive clashes with law enforcement officers.

