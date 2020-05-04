Kazakh State Oil, Gas Producer KazMunayGas Postpones Fall IPO - Deputy Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunayGas has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) that was initially scheduled to take place this coming fall, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dauren Karabayev said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunayGas has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) that was initially scheduled to take place this coming fall, Deputy Chairman of the Management board Dauren Karabayev said on Monday.

"Due to the situation on the oil market and global financial markets, the timing of KazMunayGas' IPO will be revised.

Everything will now depend on how the markets recover, especially the IPO market after the decline observed in March-April of this year," Karabayev said at a press briefing.

In February, Chief Operations Officer Zhakyp Marabayev announced plans for the oil and gas company to conduct an IPO in October or November of this year.

KazMunayGas was founded in 2002 as Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company. The firm plays a leading role in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of the country's oil and gas reserves.