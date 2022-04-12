Kazakhstan Boosts Oil Production by 7.6% in 1st Quarter of 2022 - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Kazakhstan produced 22.7 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in the first quarter of 2022, boosting oil extraction by 7.6% compared to the same period of 2021, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Tuesday.

"According to the latest data, the volume of oil and condensate production in January-March of this year amounted to 22.7 million tonnes, or 107.6% compared to the same period in 2021," Akchulakov said at a government meeting.

The minister also summarized the results of the country's largest oil and gas extraction projects, saying that 7.

3 million tonnes of oil were produced in the same period at the Tengiz field, northwestern Kazakhstan. The volume of extraction at the Kashagan field, northern part of the Caspian Sea, reached 4.7 million tonnes, while production rate at the Karachaganak field, the country's northwest, accounted for 3.2 million tonnes.

Akchulakov added that Kazakhstan also exported 17.6 million tonnes of oil, which is 5.3% higher than in the same period of the last year.