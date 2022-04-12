UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Boosts Oil Production By 7.6% In 1st Quarter Of 2022 - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Kazakhstan Boosts Oil Production by 7.6% in 1st Quarter of 2022 - Energy Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Kazakhstan produced 22.7 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in the first quarter of 2022, boosting oil extraction by 7.6% compared to the same period of 2021, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Tuesday.

"According to the latest data, the volume of oil and condensate production in January-March of this year amounted to 22.7 million tonnes, or 107.6% compared to the same period in 2021," Akchulakov said at a government meeting.

The minister also summarized the results of the country's largest oil and gas extraction projects, saying that 7.

3 million tonnes of oil were produced in the same period at the Tengiz field, northwestern Kazakhstan. The volume of extraction at the Kashagan field, northern part of the Caspian Sea, reached 4.7 million tonnes, while production rate at the Karachaganak field, the country's northwest, accounted for 3.2 million tonnes.

Akchulakov added that Kazakhstan also exported 17.6 million tonnes of oil, which is 5.3% higher than in the same period of the last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Kazakhstan Gas Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

11 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

11 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

11 minutes ago
 As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel se ..

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.