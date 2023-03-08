Kazakhstan CPC Oil Route to Reach Full Capacity By End of 2024 - Energy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Kazakhstan expects oil transportation through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) route to reach full capacity by 2024, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Sputnik on the sidelines of CERAWeek in Houston.

"Oil transportation via the CPC route has basically increased to 72 (million tons of oil per year). We'll see. It's end of 2024. About this time," Akchulakov said on Tuesday when asked when CPC is expected to reach full capacity.

The CPC sustained damage late last fall that disrupted the pipeline's operations.