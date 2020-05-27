UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Cuts Gas Exports To China By 12-15% At Beijing's Request - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Kazakhstan's natural gas exports to China have decreased by 12-15 percent at Beijing's request, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Wednesday.

"Therefore, to date, the supply [of gas] to China has decreased by 12-15% and amounts to 17-18 million [cubic meters] per day [600-635 million cubic feet]," Nogayev said during a press conference.

According to the minister, the Chinese gas recipients have sent a letter to Kazstransgaz, the Kazakh state-owned gas operator, and explained that demand for gas has weakened amid business shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Kazakhstan shipped 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China and had planned to gradually increase exports to 10 billion this year.

