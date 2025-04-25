Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust

An expert level delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan visited Karachi Port Trust Head Office on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An expert level delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan visited Karachi Port Trust Head Office on Friday.

The visit is part of their ongoing 2 weeklong tour to explore the business opportunities at Karachi Port, Port Bin Qasim and Gwadar Port.

The delegation comprising experts group headed by Maxat Mutashev from Railway and Water Transport, Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was received warmly at the KPT Head Office.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the delegates, detailing the operational capabilities, state of the art facilities and the strategic importance of Karachi Port.

The briefing was followed by discussion on business prospects and avenues of mutual interest in trade and economic cooperation aimed at enhancing collaboration in the transport and logistics sectors of the two countries.

The delegation also toured the port area, where they witnessed the port operations of Karachi Port. The delegates expressed keen interest in the port operations and potential of future partnerships in the maritime sector while creating a strong bond for facilitating maritime trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.