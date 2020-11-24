Kazakhstan Discusses Gas Supplies to Eastern Regions With Russia - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) SULTAN, November 24 (Sputnik) - Kazakh state gas company KazTransGas has created a working group with Russia's Gazprom to work on the possibility of extending gas supplies to the eastern part of Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday.

During the government meeting, the minister brought up the issue of establishing supply lines to eastern Kazakhstan, stating that the best option would be a Russian pipeline built along the Barnaul-Rubtsovsk-Semey-Ust'-Kamenogorsk route, which would allow providing gas to 2.1 million people.

"A working group between KazTransGas JSC and Gazprom PJSC has been set up. The issue is being worked on together with the Russian side," Nogayev said.

Previously, Nur-Sultan discussed with Moscow the possibility of extending the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline into the country's territory to provide gas to some of its regions, including the east.