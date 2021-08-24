Kazakhstan Expects Average Annual GDP Growth in 2022-2026 at 4.8% - Economy Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Kazakhstan expects an average annual GDP growth in 2022-2026 at 4.8 percent under the baseline scenario of economic development, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Aset Irgaliyev said.

Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting of the country's government, Irgaliyev said that, depending on external and internal conditions, basic, optimistic and pessimistic scenarios for the development of the country's economy for 2022-2026 were developed.

"The average annual GDP growth under the baseline scenario will be 4.8 percent, optimistic - 5 percent and pessimistic - 4.6 percent. There is a proposal to use the baseline scenario as a basis for budget planning," he said.