Kazakhstan Expects Oil Production To Grow 22% By 2026 To 107.4 Mln Tonnes - Minister

Kazakhstan Expects Oil Production to Grow 22% by 2026 to 107.4 Mln Tonnes - Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Kazakhstan expects oil production to grow 22 percent from 2022 to 2026 to 107.4 million tonnes, Minister of National Economy Aset Irgaliyev said.

"Oil production in 2022 will amount to 87.9 million tonnes with an increase to 107.4 million tonnes in 2026," Irgaliyev said at a meeting of the republic's government.

