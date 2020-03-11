UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Favors Consensus On OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:47 PM

Kazakhstan Favors Consensus on OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal - Energy Minister

Kazakhstan favors consensus on the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal and wants to see a decision that every country is satisfied with, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Wednesday, adding that Kazakhstan is interested in prices stability

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Kazakhstan favors consensus on the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal and wants to see a decision that every country is satisfied with, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Wednesday, adding that Kazakhstan is interested in prices stability.

"Kazakhstan favors consensus.

We all understand that when there is agreement, when the steps are coordinated, then there is always a possibility to determine the future. We want the taken decisions to be satisfying for all the sides," Nogayev told reporters.

He added that Kazakhstan was interested in "stable prices."

According to Nogayev, oil production decrease will not be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the OPEC+ Technical Committee. The minister also confirmed Kazakhstan's participation.

