Kazakhstan Forecasts GDP Growth at 2.8 Percent in 2021 - National Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN, August 25 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan predicts GDP growth in 2021 at 2.8 percent, National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said.

"When forming the three-year budget for 2021-2023, the following forecast parameters were used: real GDP growth at 2.8 percent in 2021, 3.7 percent in 2022 and 4.

6 percent in 2023," Dalenov said at a government meeting.

"Inflation 4-6 percent in 2021-2022 and 4-5 percent in 2023," he said.

At the beginning of March, Kazakhstan's National Economy Ministry forecast GDP growth for the current year at 4.1 percent, but after the collapse on world commodity and financial markets, the forecast was revised to a decline of 0.9 percent. Kazakhstan's GDP in January-July decreased by 2.9 percent.