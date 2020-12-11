Kazakhstan Fulfilled OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal by 98% in November - Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) SULTAN, December 11 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan has fulfilled the OPEC+ oil output cut deal by 98 percent in November, the press service of the national Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"In November 2020, according to preliminary data, the oil production without condensate amounted to 1.404 million barrel per day. The level of compliance has thus reached 98 percent," the ministry said.