UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Fulfills OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Commitments In August - Energy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

Kazakhstan Fulfills OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Commitments in August - Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) SULTAN, September 5 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan completely fulfilled its commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in August and started to compensate for its overproduction in May, the national Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"This August, according to preliminary data, the average daily oil production amounted to some 1.345 million barrels.

The current commitments of Kazakhstan on decreasing the oil output amount to 1.397 million barrels per day. We implemented the commitments by 100 percent. So we believe that the current level of oil production complies with the compensation schedule," the ministry said.

In May, the Energy Ministry said that Kazakhstan had implemented its commitments under the OPEC+ deal by only 71 percent, vowing to compensate for the overproduction in August and September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Kazakhstan May August September Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

9 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

11 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

11 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

10 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.