Kazakhstan Fulfills OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Commitments in August - Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) SULTAN, September 5 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan completely fulfilled its commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in August and started to compensate for its overproduction in May, the national Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"This August, according to preliminary data, the average daily oil production amounted to some 1.345 million barrels.

The current commitments of Kazakhstan on decreasing the oil output amount to 1.397 million barrels per day. We implemented the commitments by 100 percent. So we believe that the current level of oil production complies with the compensation schedule," the ministry said.

In May, the Energy Ministry said that Kazakhstan had implemented its commitments under the OPEC+ deal by only 71 percent, vowing to compensate for the overproduction in August and September.