UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Keen To Strengthen Trade Ties With Pakistan: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Kazakhstan keen to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Monday said his country was keen to strengthen and deepen trade ties with Pakistan as the two countries had good potential to trade with each other in multiple sectors.

The envoy was talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin spoke about the opportunities for doing business in Kazakhstan and the advantages of his country as a regional hub.

He welcomed the ICCI's plan to take a delegation to Kazakhstan and assured the provision of all necessary organizational and logistical support from the Kazakh side to make the visit a successful one.

ICCI President Bakhtawari said Pakistan and Kazakhstan could cooperate in many fields, including construction, agriculture, energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, tourism, engineering equipment, machinery, banking and finance for mutual benefits.

He said the ICCI had planned to take a big delegation to Kazakhstan in July to interact with Kazakh counterparts and develop strong business linkages with them in order to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

He thanked the ambassador for his assurance to provide all possible support to the delegation.

Bakhtawari welcomed the launch of direct flights by Kazakhstan with Pakistan and urged the government to expedite its work for their early start.

He said the Pakistani ports provided the shortest route to the land-locked Kazakhstan to the Arabian Sea and emphasized that both countries should also establish land and railways links to enhance business relations.

ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed said Pakistan and Kazakhstan were gateways for each other to get easy access to their respective regional markets and called for developing close cooperation to take advantage of that potential.

ICCI Vice President Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari, Dr Muhammad Usman and Ameer Hamza also spoke on the occasion and termed the launch of direct flights a historic development between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Agriculture Visit Kazakhstan Chamber Hub July Market Commerce Textile All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bila ..

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

31 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for hon ..

Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for honoring private sector

48 minutes ago
 SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

2 hours ago
 PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.