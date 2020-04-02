UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Lowers 2020 Oil Production Forecast By 4.4% To 86 Million Tonnes - Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:00 AM

Kazakhstan Lowers 2020 Oil Production Forecast by 4.4% to 86 Million Tonnes - Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Kazakhstan expects a 4.4 percent decrease in oil production in 2020 down to 86 million tonnes, National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said.

"Against the backdrop of low prices, the forecast for oil production has been lowered by 4 million tonnes to 86 million tonnes," Dalenov said at a government meeting on Thursday.

