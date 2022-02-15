Kazakhstan May Initiate Ten-fold Increase in Cryptocurrency Mining Tax - Economy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Kazakhstan may hike taxes on cryptocurrency mining in the country as a boom in the industry has put a strain on the country's electricity grid, Economy Minister Alibek Kuantirov said.

Electricity demand in Kazakhstan ballooned in 2021 on the back of proliferation in cryptocurrency mining. On February 8, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his cabinet to audit the cryptocurrency mining industry. According to Tokayev, the country is not against legal mining, but market participants must have licenses, receive electricity on adequate tariffs, declare their incomes and pay taxes.

"In order to fulfill the instructions to multiply the mining tax, the ministry is developing appropriate approaches," Kuantirov said at a government meeting, adding that the ministry proposes a tenfold increase in tax, from 1 to 10 tenge (to $0.

023) per kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed.

According to Kuantirov, about 640 Mega Watts of electrical power is consumed by officially registered mining companies today while the Ministry's report says that the illegal electricity consumption by miners may reach almost 1.4 gigawatts.

According to the latest University of Cambridge research, Kazakhstan as of August 2021 took second place with an 18.1% share in terms of bitcoin mining in the world. The first place was taken by the United States with 35.4%, the third by Russia with a share of 11.2%.