UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan May Initiate Ten-fold Increase In Cryptocurrency Mining Tax - Economy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Kazakhstan May Initiate Ten-fold Increase in Cryptocurrency Mining Tax - Economy Minister

Kazakhstan may hike taxes on cryptocurrency mining in the country as a boom in the industry has put a strain on the country's electricity grid, Economy Minister Alibek Kuantirov said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Kazakhstan may hike taxes on cryptocurrency mining in the country as a boom in the industry has put a strain on the country's electricity grid, Economy Minister Alibek Kuantirov said.

Electricity demand in Kazakhstan ballooned in 2021 on the back of proliferation in cryptocurrency mining. On February 8, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his cabinet to audit the cryptocurrency mining industry. According to Tokayev, the country is not against legal mining, but market participants must have licenses, receive electricity on adequate tariffs, declare their incomes and pay taxes.

"In order to fulfill the instructions to multiply the mining tax, the ministry is developing appropriate approaches," Kuantirov said at a government meeting, adding that the ministry proposes a tenfold increase in tax, from 1 to 10 tenge (to $0.

023) per kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed.

According to Kuantirov, about 640 Mega Watts of electrical power is consumed by officially registered mining companies today while the Ministry's report says that the illegal electricity consumption by miners may reach almost 1.4 gigawatts.

According to the latest University of Cambridge research, Kazakhstan as of August 2021 took second place with an 18.1% share in terms of bitcoin mining in the world. The first place was taken by the United States with 35.4%, the third by Russia with a share of 11.2%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Electricity Russia Bitcoin Cambridge United States Kazakhstan Cryptocurrency February May August Market From Government Cabinet Industry Share

Recent Stories

What Haris Rauf loves the most ?

What Haris Rauf loves the most ?

8 minutes ago
 New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny opens fro ..

New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny opens from prison: AFP

47 seconds ago
 POL prices are likely to go up again

POL prices are likely to go up again

25 minutes ago
 Papua New Guinea to reopen borders shut by Covid

Papua New Guinea to reopen borders shut by Covid

49 seconds ago
 Mardan's AAC pays surprise visit to markets

Mardan's AAC pays surprise visit to markets

52 seconds ago
 German chancellor to meet Putin as Ukraine's fate ..

German chancellor to meet Putin as Ukraine's fate hangs in the balance

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>