Kazakhstan Not Proposing Officially To Russia To Start Oil Transit To Belarus - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Kazakhstan Not Proposing Officially to Russia to Start Oil Transit to Belarus - Novak

Kazakhstan has not officially proposed to Russia to launch oil transit to Belarus through its territory, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Kazakhstan has not officially proposed to Russia to launch oil transit to Belarus through its territory, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"We have discussed this during the visit to the Electricity Council [of the Commonwealth of Independent States]. [Kazakh] Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has been talking about these negotiations with the Belarusian side.

We have no other information. There are no specific official proposals," Novak told reporters.

Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Aset Magaugov told Sputnik in early November that Kazakhstan and Belarus had started preparations for signing an agreement on oil and oil products deliveries. Prior to that, Bozumbayev said that the countries had agreed on the major parameters on the deal and were discussing deliveries at a volume ranging from 1 million to 3.5 million tonnes annually.

