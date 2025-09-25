Kazakhstan, Pakistan plan to achieve bilateral trade target of $1 billion: Ambassador Kistafin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Kazakh Ambassador, Yerzhan Kistafin on Thursday said that Kazakhstan and Pakistan are holding dialogue on a six-point framework to take bilateral trade volume up to $1 billion to eventually reach optimum level of the country’s trade

potential.

The potential of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is up to $ 14 billion and both countries intend to take bilateral trade to $1 billion in the next two years, for which both sides will hold Joint Working Groups (JWGs) meetings in six different sectors in current month of September and negotiations on several agreements including trade and logistics will be held, he said.

Talking to the media, Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan, QYerzhan Kistafin said the agenda of the Kazakhstan President will be discussed in the meetings of JWGs in IT, agriculture, education, defense, trade and tourism.

He said that Pakistan should be part of the “International, North-South connectivity Corridor and the Trans-Caspian middle Corridor Projects,” and in future the Gwadar port will be connected to the North-South Corridor and

Middle Corridor projects.

The Ambassador said that these regional connectivity corridors will not only connect the East and West directly, but Pakistan will also be connected to the ports of Kazakhstan and transcontinental trade destinations, including the European Union and Central and South Asian states.

Ambassador Kistafin said, “We strongly support the Pakistan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Transit Railway project.”

Replying to a question, he said that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Pakistan in November this year and his visit will prove to be a milestone in the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Recently, he President of Kazakhstan announced a road-map for promoting artificial intelligence and digitalisation in the country, he said.

The Ambassador said that this year, several events are being held in Kazakhstan and President Totayev has given the nation an action plan on artificial intelligence and digital transformation on September 8 in Astana and expressed his

vision for digitalization of Kazakhstan.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between the relevant institutions and to promptly prepare the necessary agreements in priority areas for their subsequent signing and practical implementation, he said.

President Totayev is committed to the complete transformation of the country into a digitized state in the next three years and Crypto Currency will be promoted in Kazakhstan, he said.

Ambassador Kistafin said that according to the vision of the Kazakh President, digital technology-based projects will be launched as a priority and digitisation in the Customs and trade facilities, as well as streamlining of the cargo system.

Last week, on September 17, an important speech at the 8th Congress of World and Traditional Religious Leaders in Astana, the Kazakh President reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening its growing partnership with China, Central Asia, EU, Russia and South Asian Countries, he said.

The ambassador stressed the need to prioritize the agenda for food security, secure the Caspian Sea and also renewed his commitment to equipping the new generation with skills in artificial intelligence.

He said that a large business forum will be organized in Karachi this year and agreements would be signed with Pakistan to promote cooperation in sports, education and culture.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan are located at significant geo-strategic locations and both sides would play vital roles in regional economic and trade integration to connect the global and continental trade for sustainable global economy.

The envoy said that on September 8, Kazakhstan participated in the negotiations of the Joint Working Group with Pakistan, and this year, for the first time, President Kassym-Jomart mentioned Pakistan in his address and wished for the completion of the project of the railway system from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.