Kazakhstan Plans To Adhere To Plan For Oil Production For 2020 - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Kazakhstan Plans to Adhere to Plan for Oil Production for 2020 - Energy Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 10 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan plans to adhere to the plan for oil production for 2020, no special increase or reduction is planned, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said Tuesday.

In January, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin announced that in 2020, the country planned to produce 90 million tonnes of oil.

In 2019, oil output in the republic amounted to 90.5 million tonnes.

"There are plans for 2020, we will adhere to these plans, according to these plans, there is no particular increase or decrease," Nogayev told reporters.

